Dario Pizzano homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Rainiers.
Stephen Bruno hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 7-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday.
The home run by Bruno gave the Cubs a 6-5 lead.
The Cubs tacked on another run in the fifth when Tommy La Stella scored on a ground out.
Tacoma, which had 12 hits, saw its comeback attempt fall short after Dario Pizzano hit a home run in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 7-6.
Iowa quickly erased Tacoma’s lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring five runs to take a 5-1 lead highlighted by two-run home runs from Jeimer Candelario and Chris Dominguez.
David Berg (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tacoma starter Chase De Jong (2-1) took the loss.
Pizzano homered and doubled, scoring two runs. Steven Baron singled three times, driving in two runs.
