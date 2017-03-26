Taylor Motter, acquired in an off-season trade with Tampa Bay, appears to be set as the Mariners' utility player entering the season.

Taylor Motter has almost as many positions on a baseball field as broken bones in his body.

The 15 or so bones he estimates were shattered during the course of a childhood that sounds like it came more out of the 1950s than the 2000s “sort of just happened,’’ he said.

In a way, so, too did his route to becoming the Seattle Mariners’ newest utility player.

Acquired in an off-season trade with Tampa Bay, Motter’s spot on the Opening Day roster became all but certain the last few days when the team sent down Daniel Vogelbach — who had been expected to possibly platoon with Danny Valencia at first base — while Shawn O’Malley, who held the utility player role much of last season, suffered a case of appendicitis and is likely sidelined for another week or so.

The 27-year-old Motter showed enough to make the team think he can be a capable backup at first base when needed, one of the seven positions he has played in his minor league career — all but pitcher and catcher — helping to assure his spot on the roster.

He played six positions — all but pitcher, catcher and center field — during 33 games last year with Tampa Bay, his first season in the Major Leagues.

“Motter is a good defensive player no matter where you put him,’’ said Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto. “And he’s naturally comfortable at all of them. I asked him, you look very natural there have you played a ton of first base? He said, ‘I just play infield. I’ll play wherever you want to put me. You put me in the outfield, I’ll play there, too.’ He’s a confident player.’’

Even if he wasn’t always comfortable with the utility player tag.

He plans to make it to the Majors as a shortstop when Tampa Bay drafted him in 2011. But the Rays had a few other shortstops-in-waiting, as well, and asked Motter if he’d take to the idea of being used wherever needed.

“You start wondering and thinking ‘am I good enough to play a spot or do I have to move around to find a home?’’’ he said.

But Motter said he soon realized that “the only way I see myself really staying in the game was becoming that utility player-type role. And then I just kind of had a couple of good years after that and it just went from there.’’

And if it took accepting that to continue playing baseball, then so be it.

Playing baseball, Motter says, is just about all he’s ever really wanted to do — he joined his first T-ball league when he was 3 — though he was hardly single-minded as a kid growing up in Lake Worth, Fla., about an hour’s drive from Miami.

When he wasn’t on a diamond, he says he was climbing trees or playing rather roughhouse versions of hide and seek that he says led to many of the 15 or so bones he has broken through the years.

“I was just a menace as a kid,’’ he said. “I liked to play outside a lot. I wasn’t really a stay-at-home video game type of kid so I was always out doing something and I was always out getting hurt.’’

Didn’t his parents say anything around, say, broken bone 10 or so?

“No,’’ he says. “I mean, they kept telling me to be careful. But careful is never really the funnest way.’’

Motter says the worst of his injuries was a broken collarbone suffered when he fell out of a tree when he was about nine or 10 — Motter says his foot got caught awkwardly in a branch and he had to use his arms to break his fall.

Only, initially he didn’t know for sure he had broken anything.

He had a baseball game the next day and Motter says “my mom was like ‘you are fine and you can still play.’ She said ‘grab this baseball and throw it to me’ and I took a baseball and I went back and the bones just like separated. It was bad.’’

Equally as bad was having to sit out of baseball for a while.

He says he first started playing when he was three. Maybe helping to explain some of his daredevil ways, he says his mother, Laurie, forged his birth certificate so he could play in a T-ball league in which the rules said he had to be at least four.

“She did it because she knew I wanted to play,’’ Motter said. “She knew that I couldn’t take the baseball glove off or put the bat down so she said ‘let’s try it.’ They weren’t real strict on their birth certificate rules in Little League down there.’’

Motter went on to play at Coastal Carolina, which came right after what he says was the last of his broken bones — a shattered thumb suffered playing baseball.

Motter, though, still likes to play in a, well, hair-rising style. He’s one of several Mariners who sporting shoulder-length hair this season.

Motter says he began growing his hair out during his first year in professional baseball in 2011.

“I had my worst year and so I just grew out the hair and after that I played pretty well, so I thought ‘the hair’s got to stay,’’’ Motter said.

For now, so is Motter. Along with showing good enough glove work to play just about everywhere, he’s also hit well of late, smashing his second home run in two days Sunday against the Reds.

Making it safe to say that for now, the only thing he appears to be breaking is into Seattle’s lineup as often as he can.