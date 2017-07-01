As July arrives and trade speculation heats up in advance of the July 31 nonwaiver deadline, Jerry Dipoto’s marching orders are crystal clear. The Mariners — on the periphery of a playoff bid, but hardly guaranteed a seasonlong chase — have to beef up their pitching.

The Mariners remain a supremely confounding team, with the knack for bumping aside every dark cloud, only to let the ensuing silver lining slip from their grasp as well.

As general manager Jerry Dipoto said after the Mariners’ schizophrenic homestand, which began with the euphoria of five straight winsbut ended with the frustration of four straight losses (two to the worst team in baseball): “Five days ago, we were a game out of the playoffs, and everyone was bullish on the Mariners. Four days later, everyone feels the sky is falling.

“To some degree, that’s baseball. We brought it on ourselves. My guess is that by the middle of next week, everything will be ramping up again. That’s been our season, and the American League this year: Tough to figure out.”

But here’s what’s not tough to figure out. As July arrives and trade speculation heats up in advance of the July 31 nonwaiver deadline, Dipoto’s marching orders are crystal clear. The Mariners, residing in a familiar spot — on the periphery of a playoff bid, but hardly guaranteed a seasonlong chase — have to beef up their pitching.

We’re talking starting, and we’re talking bullpen. With a lineup as deep as any in the American League this side of Houston, and with two wild-card berths that are there for the taking (but with about 10 teams going after them just as hard as Seattle), it behooves the M’s to be aggressive in filling the holes in their staff before yet another playoff opportunity slips away.

The loss of Drew Smyly for the season with pending Tommy John surgery ended the pipe dream of Smyly coming off the disabled list to be their in-house version of an impact deadline acquisition. With Hisashi Iwakuma’s slow recovery from a shoulder injury, and with Yovani Gallardo banished to the bullpen by his poor performance, and with Felix Hernandez and James Paxton already having stints on the disabled list (and not their old dominant selves since returning), there’s no doubt the Mariners could use another reliable starter, if not two.

That’s not to detract from the stellar job that Sam Gaviglio (along with Christian Bergman) has done as a fill-in starter out of nowhere. Nor does it minimize the potential second-half contribution from Andrew Moore, who sparkled in his major-league debut. But teams that want to end 16-year playoff droughts need more definitive options.

As for the bullpen, the Mariners were counting on building a formidable bullpen around late-inning power arms. But closer Edwin Diaz has been erratic, as has Dan Altavilla. Steve Cishek has worked just 12 innings after beginning the year with a hip injury. And Shae Simmons, a hoped-for secret weapon, hasn’t pitched at all this season because of a flexor strain.

The Mariners still feel good about Diaz and Cishek, while Nick Vincent, James Pazos and Marc Rzepczynski have been mostly excellent. Tony Zych is another potential power arm. But I think back to a conversation I had with Dipoto in the spring, when we talked about Cleveland’s dominant bullpen in the 2016 postseason. The key to deploying Andrew Miller as an at-large rally killer, Dipoto pointed out, was that the Indians had a formidable closer in Cody Allen and another outstanding setup man in Brian Shaw.

“They could pick and choose those spots because they still had two premium guys to be able to take the game to the 27th out,” he said then. “If you don’t have that, it’s really hard to use Andrew Miller like that.

“Part of why it worked for the Cubs after they picked up (Aroldis) Chapman at the deadline, they had any number of players they could mix and match. They had a really good back of the bullpen.”

Building bullpen depth remains a goal, and Dipoto has shown an ability to fortify a bullpen on the fly. In 2012, with the Angels flailing, he acquired Ernesto Frieri, who would put up a 2.32 earned-run average with 23 saves, striking out 80 in 54 innings. And two years later in July, he picked up closer Huston Street, also from San Diego, and he helped pitch the Angels into the playoffs.

Dipoto treaded lightly at the deadline last year, when the Mariners were one game over .500 and five games out of the wild card on July 31. His only move was dealing Wade Miley to Baltimore for Ariel Miranda, which has turned out nicely for the Mariners. A deal to acquire Cincinnati shortstop Zach Cozart fell apart in the 11th hour. But in 2012 with Anaheim, he went all in for ace Zack Greinke, sending three prospects to the Brewers. Only one haunted the Angels — shortstop Jean Segura, now a Mariner stalwart.

Greinke pitched well, but the Angels missed the playoffs and Greinke wound up signing that winter with the Dodgers as a free agent. Dipoto says he’s not looking now to acquire a player who would leave after the season.

“While we feel the American League is bunched up and there’s an opportunity there, we’re cognizant of not selling out all we have to make a run now,’’ he said. “We’re less likely to focus on rentals and more likely to focus on players who can help us beyond this year.”

The trade market remains in flux at the moment as a huge number of teams are still close enough to contention to retain hopes of being a buyer rather than seller. But that will clarify as the deadline nears and teams face reality.

“As often is the case in the trade-deadline market, teams make determinations in 48- and 72-hour increments,” Dipoto said.

The Mariners are in a tricky spot. They don’t want to sell out to win this year. They don’t have a loaded farm system. And they believe they have quietly developed a young core that will serve them well in the future. If the bottom falls out in the next month, Dipoto may have to pivot and look at selling rather than buying.

But they also know they have a fan base growing increasingly impatient. And while Dipoto praises the pitchers on hand and believes that their injury issues have helped build rotation depth, he is also realistic.

“We certainly realize we’re flawed, and to maintain our desire to compete in 2017, or from this point forward into the foreseeable future, we do need to address our pitching, both in depth and in impact,’’ he said.

It well could determine if 2017 ends with a silver lining, or yet another black cloud.