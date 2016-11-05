Cleveland fan prematurely had “2016 Champs” tattooed on his arm alongside an Indians logo.

Mike Neero should’ve opted for disappearing ink.

The Cleveland sports fanatic was so convinced that the Indians — once up 3-1 — would add a World Series crown to the city’s earlier NBA title that he prematurely had a tattoo etched on his arm reading “2016 Champs” alongside Indians and Cavaliers logos. Alas, the Cubs ruined those plans, winning Game 7.

“Some call it bold,” Neero tweeted, “but I call it faith in (Corey) Kluber.”

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Raiders win game despite committing a league-record number of penalties. Seahawks: ‘You can do that?’ ”

• At TheKicker.com: “Theo hustles out of Cleveland before Browns corner him with GM offer.”

Mustn’t-see TV

Almost half of Americans complain they can’t find anything good to watch on television, according to findings released by the Ericsson ConsumerLab TV and Media Report.

“No kidding,” said NFL fans in Jacksonville, San Francisco and Cleveland.

Nice timing

Coincidence? National Stress Awareness Day was Friday — two days after Game 7 of the World Series and four days before election day.

Can’t glaze this over

Saturday, in case you missed it, was National Doughnut Day.

Syracuse’s offense took it a bit too literally, losing 54-0 at Clemson.

Talko time

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook was flipped off by a fan in Philadelphia: “As everybody knows, this marks the traditional beginning of the NBA season.”

• Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, to The Dallas Morning News, on QB Tony Romo’s rehab: “He’s been working, I’ll give him that. … I thought I saw a couple of abs on him.”

• NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, after Theo Epstein ended World Series droughts for both the Cubs and Red Sox: “Now he’s going to take on his toughest job yet, president of RadioShack.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on the minor-league pitcher who split his pants in two places while throwing a 100 mph strike: “I’m guessing it was a two-seam fastball.”

On the firing line

Kim Kardashian fired bodyguard Pascal Duvier after she was robbed of $10 million in jewelry in Paris.

Toss in the Broncos’ Wade Phillips getting pancaked on the sideline, and it wasn’t a very good week for defensive coordinators.