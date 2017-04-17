For the first time since 2014 — and since he recorded his 3,000th hit — Ichiro returned to Seattle. This time also had a new wrinkle: He played in left field.

Before the game, Ichiro walked down a red carpet and received two framed pictures — one of his first hit with the Mariners and one of the hit in 2004 that broke the MLB’s single-season record.

First time up, he received a standing ovation, then grounded out.

During the ninth inning, he leapt, extended his glove behind him and robbed Taylor Motter of a hit, which first caused groans and then appreciative cheers from the fans at Safeco Field.

Ichiro returned to Seattle on Monday with the Marlins for the first time since June 2014, and he expressed appreciation for the reception he received. It was his first time back since he recorded his 3,000th hit last season.

“It’s been three years since I’ve been back and to get that warm reception that I did get with the ceremony and having the guys come out — Edgar, Felix, Seager and Iwakuma — I’m just grateful to them and grateful to the fans,” Ichiro said after the game. “It’s been so long I could have been forgotten, but for them to do that for me, I was very thankful. It kind of reaffirms this is a special place.”

He still has a home in the Seattle area. In fact, he said he will stay at that house after Wednesday’s day game.

“For me, this is home, and it always will be,” Ichiro said. “This is my home.”

Ichiro went 0 for 3 at the plate and is now hitting .067 this season at age 43 (He’s said before that he intends to play until he’s 50). But he did make an acrobatic and somewhat awkward catch in the ninth inning, right near the wall and foul pole, after chasing Motter’s fly ball to the corner.

What was most noticeable about the play, however, was that Ichiro made the catch in left field after so many years patrolling Safeco’s right field.

“Even when I was with the Yankees, I never played left field here in Safeco,” Ichiro said. “So this was the first view I got from that angle. It definitely felt weird, was a little different. It was a different experience.”