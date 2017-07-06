Ichiro now ranks 24th all-time in hits, one behind Rickey Henderson at No. 23.

ST. LOUIS — Ichiro became the all-time leader in hits among foreign-born players during the Miami Marlins’ 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday after noon.

Ichiro, 43, had two singles to give him 3,054 for his big-league career and push him past Panama native Rod Carew. Ichiro now ranks 24th all-time in hits, one behind Rickey Henderson at No. 23.

After the game, the former Mariner great talked about his relationship with Carew, via Clark Spencer of The Miami Herald:

“When I got to 3,000 hits, he wrote me a letter,” Ichiro said. “I know he’s not feeling well. But he wrote me a letter.”

Carew underwent a heart and kidney transplant in December. Ichiro said he met Carew a number of years ago.

“Usually, a lot of players who have played in the past, when they retire and look back, they look at the game today and think the game is easy,” Ichiro said through his interpreter. “But I felt that he was not one of those. He is a really nice man. It was very special for me to be able to pass Rod Carew.”

In his 17th MLB season, Ichiro has struggled for much of the year. He has 24 hits. He’s hitting .210/.245/.286 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. The Marlins have mainly used him in pinch-hit duty and the occasional spot start when an outfielder has needed rest.

“Obviously, I’m not getting a lot of opportunities now,” Ichiro told The Miami Herald. “When you don’t perform well in those limited opportunities, it’s tougher on you. It kind of stays with you longer. So I definitely feel that.”

Final two All-Stars

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas have been elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was second in the NL vote, leaving Cubs reliever Wade Davis as the sole representative of the World Series champions at Tuesday’s game in Miami. Davis did not join the Cubs until the offseason, after Chicago’s first World Series title since 1908.

Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, topping Freddie Freeman’s 19.7 million in 2013, the commissioner’s office said. Moustakas, who also won the final spot vote in 2015, received 15.6 million ballots.

Notes

• Angel Hernandez, who sued MLB this week alleging racial discrimination, is among the umpires for the All-Star Game. Hernandez will be at first base.

• Indians manager Terry Francona remained hospitalized with no clear timetable for his return. Francona, 58, spent his third straight day at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests — and possibly a procedure — to resolve the causes of him becoming lightheaded.