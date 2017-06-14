Carlos Asuaje’s three-run shot gives Chihuahuas a 9-6 win.

Carlos Asuaje hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the El Paso Chihuahuas won a back-and-forth game against the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday night, 9-6.

The Rainiers tied the game 6-6 in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Daniel Vogelbach and a two-run single from Andrew Aplin.

Leonys Martin was 3 for 4 and Vogelbach was 2 for 4.

Reliever Tyler Cloyd, sent down from Seattle on Saturday, started and gave up a run on two hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked two.