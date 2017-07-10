We are all Robinson Cano after Aaron Judge's mammoth BP blast before the Home Run Derby.

If an inhuman physical feat occurs in the warm-up for an exhibition event that doesn’t count for anything, did it really happen?

Of course. Just ask Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.

The buddies representing the Mariners at the All-Star Game in Miami were joking around, shagging balls in the outfield as perfected human science experiment Aaron Judge took batting practice before the Home Run Derby on Monday.

Then this happened:

Just wait for about the 12-second mark. Is Robinson Cano’s face not yours, too, after that mammoth blast by Judge? C’mon…

