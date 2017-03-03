Facing the AL West rival Texas Rangers in his first official outing in the Cactus League, Hisashi Iwakuma was missing his usual pinpoint accuracy as he prepared for the game and it carried over into his start. But he got his two innings of work in.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — It’s a situation that will arise not once but a handful of times in the 2017 season. And it’s something that every starting pitcher has dealt with in the past. That it came in the first start of the spring for Hisashi Iwakuma wasn’t unexpected and possibly fortunate considering the lack of meaning in the game.

On Friday, facing the AL West rival Texas Rangers in his first official outing in the Cactus League, Iwakuma was missing his usual pinpoint accuracy as he prepared for the game and it carried over into his start.

“I didn’t have a good feel for my pitches,” Iwakuma said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “I didn’t have a very good bullpen before the game. I wasn’t throwing many strikes. That’s not a good sign.”

But in what perhaps was a good sign for the Mariners was that Iwakuma was able to navigate through his two innings of work without allowing massive damage. He figured out a way to get pitches in the strike zone. They weren’t exceptional pitches, many of them up in the zone, leading to hard contact. But as he’s done for so often in his career, he found a way to get outs.

“All of my pitchers were up — my fastballs, my breaking balls,” he said. “They got to some of those pitches up in the zone. I need to keep my pitches down.”

It started on the first pitch the game. Wanting to throw a strike to start his outing, Iwakuma grooved a fastball to Rangers leadoff hitter Carlos Gomez. But the ultra-aggressive Gomez was ready for it, hammering a double to left field. It forced Iwakuma to throw from the stretch immediately.

“That’s not ideal,” he said.

From there, he had to work through a middle of the Rangers order that will make them a formidable challenge in every game this season.

Playing in his first game of the spring after being slowed by a calf injury, Adrian Beltre lifted a fly ball to right field. Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger caught the ball and fired a strong throw to third, trying to get Gomez, who was tagging up on the play. The ball sailed high and bounced off the back fence beyond foul territory then back into play, allowing Gomez to sprint home.

After getting Shin Soo-Choo to fly out to deep center, Iwakuma walked Mike Napoli and gave up a sharp single to Rougned Odor on a hanging slider. He finally got out of the inning when Jonathan Lucroy’s stinging line drive to center was caught by Jarrod Dyson.

The Mariners’ defense that aided in Texas getting a run in the first inning helped out Iwakuma in the second. With one out, Ryan Rua hit a deep fly to the right-center gap. But he made the mistake of trying to stretch it into a triple. Rua was cut down on a perfectly relay throw from Robinson Cano.

Iwakuma ended his outing with a strikeout of Hanser Alberto.

“This happens in the season and you have to make an adjustment,” he said of his command issues. “I was able to throw enough strikes early in the count and that helped. But overall, my pitches were up. That’s something I need to work on.”

Manager Scott Servais wasn’t concerned about Iwakuma’s results before the game and he wasn’t bothered by them after the game. He had one goal for Iwakuma’s first start — pitch his two innings and leave healthy. Mission accomplished.

“For me, it’s get his pitches in,” he said. “I’m not so much worried about the results. We all like good results. It makes you feel better, sleep easier, but it’s just get his pitches in and make sure he’s healthy and feels good about his execution of his pitches.”

But for Iwakuma, the process has more meaning. A month from age 36 and with more than 2,400 innings logged in his career, Iwakuma has a way and a plan to how he wants to prepare during spring. He is one pitcher that will work on certain pitches during Cactus League outings if he doesn’t believe he has a feel for it.

“I don’t worry too much about the results,” he said. “It’s early and we are all testing things. But as the end result, I did give up a lot of fly ball outs. That’s something I need to think about more going into my next start, trying to keep the ball down.”