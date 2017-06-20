Hisashi Iwakuma struggled in his second rehab outing on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. He pitched just two innings for Class AAA Tacoma, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches, including 34 in the second inning.

Much like with Felix Hernandez a week ago, the Mariners have decided to delay Hisashi Iwakuma’s return to the starting rotation following a shaky rehab start.

Iwakuma struggled in his second rehab outing on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. He pitched just two innings for Class AAA Tacoma, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches, including 34 in the second inning.

“Obviously it was below average,” Iwakuma said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “Out of 100, it was probably a 40.”

Beyond the poor results, it was the way he pitched that was an issue. Iwakuma admitted that he didn’t feel great on the mound and had some tightness in his shoulder in the outing and some residual soreness Tuesday.

“The ball wasn’t coming out too well and I didn’t feel too good,” he said. “I didn’t have very good command either. There were still some good signs. And I’m going to keep that in mind and make some adjustments moving forward.”

Manager Scott Servais said before Tuesday’s game that Iwakuma would not start on Saturday night against the Astros as hoped and will instead make a third rehab start.

“He’s definitely going to have at least one more rehab start,” Servais said. “We have to do the right thing and hopefully he bounces back from it. He’s not ready pitch in a major-league game yet.”

Saturday’s starter is to be determined, but it will be either Sam Gaviglio or Christian Bergman. The two right-handers have pitched well as fill-ins in the rotation with the injuries to Hernandez, Iwakuma and recently James Paxton.

“They’ve both done a commendable job,” Servais said. “We are just trying to see which one fits in that spot for Saturday.”

Iwakuma understood and agreed with the decision to delay his return. He thinks he needs another rehab outing.

“The quality wasn’t there yet,” he said. “I need to work on that as well, and I’d like to take advantage of another opportunity.”

The Mariners haven’t determined when or where Iwakuma will make that third rehab start.

“We might give him an extra day or two before he goes back out,” Servais said. “That hasn’t been determined yet. But he’s definitely going to make at least one more and then we’ll decide after that.”

Iwakuma has been on the disabled list since May 10 with shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, he was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts.

Notes

• Jean Segura (high ankle sprain) was slated to play nine innings of shortstop Tuesday night with Class AAA Tacoma. The hope is that he could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday if he’s feeling OK.

“He may play tomorrow or we may give him a day off tomorrow, but I would love to see him in our lineup, if he can go, by Thursday if possible,” Servais said. “We understand that he’s not going to be at 100 percent. But Jean Segura at 90 percent is a pretty good player. Hopefully, we get him back soon.”

• First-round pick Evan White will be at Safeco Field on Friday to meet Servais and the Mariner players, speak with the local media and take batting practice with the team. White was drafted out of the University of Kentucky with the No. 16 pick. He’s currently participating in a minicamp with other drafted and signed players at the Mariners’ complex in Peoria, Ariz.

• The Mariners are progressing in their talks with right-hander Sam Carlson, their second-round pick out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota. Carlson has a verbal commitment to the University of Florida, but he’s expected to sign a contract later in the week, with the Mariners likely to give him a first-round-level signing bonus.