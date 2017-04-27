Two days after their most lopsided loss of the season, a game in which two key players were injured and placed on the disabled list, the Mariners reversed course and completed a series win over the Tigers, defeating Detroit and ace Justin Verlander on Thursday afternoon, 2-1.

DETROIT — Two days after their most lopsided loss of the season, a game in which two key players were injured and placed on the disabled list, the Mariners reversed course and completed a series win over the Tigers, defeating Detroit and ace Justin Verlander on Thursday afternoon, 2-1.

Seattle has now won three of its last four games. And after giving up 19 runs in the loss on Tuesday, Mariners pitchers held the Tigers to one run in the past two games.

Facing Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez in the ninth with the scored tied at 1-1, Kyle Seager slapped a one-out double to left-center. Ben Gamel then followed with a sharp single to center that allowed Seager to race home with the go-ahead run.

Edwin Diaz picked up the save in the ninth. He struck out the first two batters with ease, gave up a two-out single and then got some help from Taylor Motter, who was at first base for the game.

Motter made a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch while leaning into the stands behind first base for the final out of the game.

The game was primarily a pitcher’s duel. Tigers’ ace Justin Verlander was outstanding, pitching seven innings and allowing just one unearned run on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma wasn’t quite as dominant, but still solid. He pitched 52/3 innings, giving up one unearned run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Mariners picked up their one run against Verlander in the sixth inning, getting some help from overzealous center fielder Tyler Collins. Nelson Cruz’s soft fly ball to right center seemed to be an easy catch for right fielder Jim Adduci. But just as Adduci was about to secure the ball in his glove, Collins plowed into him trying to make the catch and the ball landed on the outfield grass. With both outfielders dazed and on the ground, Cruz wisely hustled to second. It was ruled an error on Collins.

Kyle Seager in his first game back since the series in Oakland, dumped a single into center. Cruz got a good read on the ball and scored from second on the play to make it 1-0.

Detroit answered in the bottom half of the inning with Collins starting all the problems. He doubled to right-center for his third hit of the game off Iwakuma. Victor Martinez then hit a ball into the shift that Robinson Cano couldn’t up with on a sliding backhand. Cano actually kicked the ball into the outfield, allowing Collins to score from second. It was also ruled an error.