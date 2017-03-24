Iwakuma pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts against Kansas City's main everyday lineup.

Mariners 4 , Royals 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

A few hours after Mariners manager Scott Servais said Hisashi Iwakuma will likely be the No. 2 starter entering the season, the veteran right-hander finally turned in a spring training performance deserving of that label.

And that, as well as a two-run homer by Kyle Seager off tough lefty Danny Duffy led the Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Friday.

Iwaukma was 0-1 with a 9.588 earned run average in four previous spring training starts.

But he held a Kansas City lineup that was pretty much the Royals’ starting unit to one run on four hits in five-and-two-thirds innings before departing.

At 35 — he turns 36 on April 12 — Iwakuma is past the stage of worrying much about spring training stats.

But he admitted it was good to have a solid outing in what will be his last significant spring training appearance before the regular season — he will likely go only three innings or so the next time out.

“I think mentally it gives you a lot of comfort,’’ he said. “We are pretty close to the season coming and obviously when the season is closer you want some results and I’m glad it came today.’’

Iwakuma started strong, retiring the first nine batters he faced, striking out the final batter in each of the first three innings.

The only blip was a home run by Paulo Orlando to lead off the fifth. But Iwakuma retired five of the next six batters he faced before calling it a day.

“Today overall I was able to focus on pitching my own game,’’ he said. “The last couple of starts I was more testing things and working on certain pitches. But today I got prepared to pitch against the Kansas City Royals and they had their A team going so it was a good game overall.’’

Said Servais: “Kuma threw the ball really well today. He had all his pitches working. Thought the slider might have been better than the curveball. But had a good split finger, looked comfortable, had a good rhythm out there today. A little cooler today, too, (officially 74). I don’t think Kuma is big on those 95 degree days.’’

Servais said prior to the game that he expects Iwaukma to follow Felix Hernandez in the rotation to start the season, an order the team has begun to set as the season has drawn near — Hernandez pitched Thursday and James Paxton is expected to get innings in on Saturday after being held out of Friday’s game due to a head cold.

Seager, meanwhile, clouted a Duffy pitch over the right-field wall to key a three-run third and has gone 3-6 with three RBIs and a walk the last two games to raise his average from .256 to .289. The homer was his first of the spring.

“Yeah, Kyle has swung the bat a a lot better the last couple of days,’’ Servais said. “Started to get it going. He wanted to face the left hander — Duffy, he’s one of the best left-handers in the league. We didn’t have a lot of opportunities but we got something going in that inning.’’

Emilio Pagan, just back from playing with Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, gave up a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth but came to get the final out to get the save.

Servais also liked the inning-and-a-third in relief of Dan Altavilla, who had two strikeouts in taking over for Iwaukma.

Altavilla is ticketed to be the setup man.

“Thought Danny threw the ball really good,’’ Servais said. “Really good slider. He threw 2-0 slider, 3-1 slider. Those are the things you have to do in the big leagues to get middle of the lineup guys out. Had a good fastball behind it. He feels good about where he’s at right now.’’

Player of the game

Not that there was any real reason for worry, but Friday’s performance allows Iwakuma to head into the regular season on a strong note. He threw 77 pitches, 49 for strikes, allowing three singles and a solo homer with no walks in 5.2 innings.

Quotable

“I feel like I am making good steps toward the season. Today was a big step for myself when you look at the result, as well. So yeah I think I ready to go now,’’ Iwakuma.

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will be in Peoria for a 1:10 p.m. game against the Rangers. Sam Gaviglio will get the start in a contest that will be televised life on ROOT Sports.