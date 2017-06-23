Rookie Andrew Moore gave up just three runs in seven innings in his major-league debut on Thursday. But the Mariners sent him back to the minors because of their schedule next week.

The Mariners sent rookie Andrew Moore back to Class AAA Tacoma on Friday — just one day after he pitched seven innings during an impressive major-league debut. They also activated Felix Hernandez from the disabled list in a corresponding move.

But the decision to send Moore back to Tacoma has to do with the schedule more than anything else. Next week, the Mariners have off days on Monday and Thursday, reducing the need for a fifth starter.

The Mariners want to keep Moore, 23, pitching regularly.

“Obviously Andrew Moore did a great job for us last night, a tremendous debut,” manager Scott Servais said. “We want to keep him pitching. We only need four starters. We don’t need a fifth starter with the all off days we have coming up next week. That was the plan coming in: give Andrew a start, see how it went and then go from there because we knew we had to make a move to get Felix on the roster. But can’t say enough about the job Andrew Moore did.”

Odds are good the Mariners will recall Moore when the rotation returns to five starters, Servais said. Moore went seven innings and gave up three runs on Thursday against the Tigers.

“He’s certainly earned the right to come back,” Servais said. “But we’ll keep him pitching.”

The Mariners will also monitor Moore’s pitch count in his next start in Tacoma; he threw 100 pitches in his big-league debut.

“We’ll back him off a little bit there and hopefully get him back here,” Servais said. “We’ll see.”