Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel needs a few more games and a few more hits and then he just might be the official Major League leader in batting average.
Gamel was hitting .353 entering Saturday night’s game against Houston, which would lead the Majors if he had enough plate appearances.
He’s just a few shy.
Players need 3.1 plate appearances per game (based on a 162-game season) to qualify to lead the league in batting average.
Gamel has 230 plate appearances this season in 53 games, which as of Saturday had him six plate appearances short. Gamel is averaging 4.3 plate appearances per game, which as the Mariners noted Saturday means he needs about five more games at the same pace — while still getting hits — to take over the lead in hitting.
Gamel might have enough plate appearances had he begun the season with the Mariners. Instead, he spent the first three weeks in Tacoma despite a spring in which he was tied for second in the team in home runs with three and tied for third in runs batted in with 10 while hitting .258.
As Mariners manager Scott Servais recalled before Saturday’s game, Gamel had shown enough to make the Major League roster but there was simply no place for him at the time.
“He certainly could have made our team,’’ Servais said. “But when you put the team together in the offseason you don’t want to get too caught up in what goes on in spring training. We had a plan with what our team was going to look like and Leonys Martin was on that team based on what he had done the year before.’’
That was the essence of Servais’ talk with Gamel when he was sent down — that he’d played well enough to be with the big club and “would get a chance to come back (at some point during the season) just because of how injuries work and lack of performance.’’
Basically, both happened — an injury to Mitch Haniger and then Martin’s early struggles that saw him demoted to Tacoma.
Gamel was recalled April 26 and has been solid ever since and particularly hot in the month of June, batting .419 in his last 26 games.
“It’s one thing to get the opportunity,’’ Servais said. “But you have to seize it and take advantage of it and he certainly has.’’
Gamel, who turned 25 on May 17, is still considered a rookie after playing in just 33 games with 48 at-bats last season with the Yankees and Mariners.
Gamel hit just .200 in 40 at-bats with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with New York on Aug. 31.
But Servais said in retrospect that probably wasn’t a fair estimation of what he could do.
Gamel got many of his at-bats after his call-up in pinch-hitting roles, Servais said.
“He was joking with me that I think 20 of his at-bats were against closers,’’ Servais said. “It’s tough when you are a young player and you come up and somebody just fires you into the game because you are a left-handed bat and you are supposed to hit right-handers.’’
NOTES
- The Mariners made a late change to the lineup Saturday when first baseman Danny Valencia was scratched with a sore right wrist. He was replaced by Taylor Motter. The move came after Servais met with the media. Valencia was 4-5 in Friday night’s 13-3 win over the Astros.
- Pitcher Drew Smyly threw 50 pitches during a bullpen and simulated game session prior to Saturday’s game as he continues on the road back from a left arm flexor strain injury that has had him out all season. Servais said it went well and the plan is for Smyly to have another simulated game and then go out on a few rehab starts. Servais said he was “very, very excited’’ by how Smyly pitched and said he was able to throw all of his pitches “free and easy.’’
- Servais said pitcher Felix Hernandez felt good a day after making his first Major League start since April 25. Hernandez allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings and Servais said “there were a lot of good things, some things that still need to get better. But it had been two months since he had been out there. …. If you know we are going to get six innings and two or three runs going forward we’ll take that because there will be some that will be a lot better. I know that. I just know how he can get in the course of a good groove and his rhythm and get all of his pitches working. But I felt like he threw the ball well last night.’’
- Jean Segura was again leading off after being lifted for precautionary reasons in the seventh inning Friday night. Servais said Segura is not 100 percent as he recovers from a high ankle sprain but the team feels he can handle everything that is required of him while nothing Seattle has off days Monday and Thursday that will help.
