Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel needs a few more games and a few more hits and then he just might be the official Major League leader in batting average.

Gamel was hitting .353 entering Saturday night’s game against Houston, which would lead the Majors if he had enough plate appearances.

He’s just a few shy.

Players need 3.1 plate appearances per game (based on a 162-game season) to qualify to lead the league in batting average.

Gamel has 230 plate appearances this season in 53 games, which as of Saturday had him six plate appearances short. Gamel is averaging 4.3 plate appearances per game, which as the Mariners noted Saturday means he needs about five more games at the same pace — while still getting hits — to take over the lead in hitting.

Gamel might have enough plate appearances had he begun the season with the Mariners. Instead, he spent the first three weeks in Tacoma despite a spring in which he was tied for second in the team in home runs with three and tied for third in runs batted in with 10 while hitting .258.

As Mariners manager Scott Servais recalled before Saturday’s game, Gamel had shown enough to make the Major League roster but there was simply no place for him at the time.

“He certainly could have made our team,’’ Servais said. “But when you put the team together in the offseason you don’t want to get too caught up in what goes on in spring training. We had a plan with what our team was going to look like and Leonys Martin was on that team based on what he had done the year before.’’

That was the essence of Servais’ talk with Gamel when he was sent down — that he’d played well enough to be with the big club and “would get a chance to come back (at some point during the season) just because of how injuries work and lack of performance.’’

Basically, both happened — an injury to Mitch Haniger and then Martin’s early struggles that saw him demoted to Tacoma.

Gamel was recalled April 26 and has been solid ever since and particularly hot in the month of June, batting .419 in his last 26 games.

“It’s one thing to get the opportunity,’’ Servais said. “But you have to seize it and take advantage of it and he certainly has.’’

Gamel, who turned 25 on May 17, is still considered a rookie after playing in just 33 games with 48 at-bats last season with the Yankees and Mariners.

Gamel hit just .200 in 40 at-bats with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with New York on Aug. 31.

But Servais said in retrospect that probably wasn’t a fair estimation of what he could do.

Gamel got many of his at-bats after his call-up in pinch-hitting roles, Servais said.

“He was joking with me that I think 20 of his at-bats were against closers,’’ Servais said. “It’s tough when you are a young player and you come up and somebody just fires you into the game because you are a left-handed bat and you are supposed to hit right-handers.’’

