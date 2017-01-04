Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports baseball writer and author Jonah Keri sits down with Geoff to discuss their mutual hometown, alma matter and the state of MLB. Plus, is playoff 'fatigue' setting in for Seahawks fans?

Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports baseball writer and author Jonah Keri sits down with Geoff to discuss their mutual hometown, alma matter and the state of MLB. One of Keri’s two baseball books, The Extra 2 Percent, was about the Tampa Bay Rays making the playoffs on shoestring payrolls. Baker and Keri discuss whether today’s teams, including the Mariners, can still find added player value amid exploding money throughout the game.

They also discuss the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame vote results and how they value a couple of players in particular: Tim Raines and Edgar Martinez.

This week’s headlines:

1. There appears to be some playoff “fatigue” setting in for Seahawks fans when it comes to buying tickets

2. The Seahawks 2017 opponents at home might make for tougher ticket sales

3. Asking prices for tickets to the College Football Playoff Championship game next Monday are about 3 1/2 times what they were a year ago

4. The NHL Winter Classic survived a rain scare, but garnered only nominal ratings gains

5. Fantasy Football has its first female world champion

All that, plus a look at the decision to keep holding CFB semifinal games on New Year’s Eve. And the decision by John Ross III to skip his senior year and enter the NFL draft.