Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports baseball writer and author Jonah Keri sits down with Geoff to discuss their mutual hometown, alma matter and the state of MLB. Plus, is playoff 'fatigue' setting in for Seahawks fans?
Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports baseball writer and author Jonah Keri sits down with Geoff to discuss their mutual hometown, alma matter and the state of MLB. One of Keri’s two baseball books, The Extra 2 Percent, was about the Tampa Bay Rays making the playoffs on shoestring payrolls. Baker and Keri discuss whether today’s teams, including the Mariners, can still find added player value amid exploding money throughout the game.
They also discuss the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame vote results and how they value a couple of players in particular: Tim Raines and Edgar Martinez.
This week’s headlines:
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
1. There appears to be some playoff “fatigue” setting in for Seahawks fans when it comes to buying tickets
2. The Seahawks 2017 opponents at home might make for tougher ticket sales
3. Asking prices for tickets to the College Football Playoff Championship game next Monday are about 3 1/2 times what they were a year ago
4. The NHL Winter Classic survived a rain scare, but garnered only nominal ratings gains
5. Fantasy Football has its first female world champion
All that, plus a look at the decision to keep holding CFB semifinal games on New Year’s Eve. And the decision by John Ross III to skip his senior year and enter the NFL draft.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.