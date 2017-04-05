Brand Keys president Robert Passikoff discusses his New York firm's 25th annual Sports Fan Loyalty Index survey, showing MLB has bounced NFL out of top spot.

THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES:

1. Loyalty survey shows MLB has taken over top spot in fan “loyalty” among major U.S. sports leagues

2. Mariners Opening Day payroll ranks 12th in MLB just like a year ago

3. Sounders partner with MLS and B.C. company on limited edition Reigning Champ line of clothing

4. Puget Sound Business Journal provides more details on $185,000 Port of Seattle consulting contract that will, in part, promote the KeyArena renovation option

5. New survey of Seahawks fans by American Gaming Association shows 48 percent support legalized sports betting

All that plus Geoff discusses the Mariners, their payroll and the loyalty shown by their fan base.