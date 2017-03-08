Forbes sports contributor Maury Brown discusses his interview with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about ideas to speed up the pace of baseball games. From recent rule changes to a look at possibly shortening the length of TV commercials between innings.

THIS WEEK’S HEADLINES:

— NHL commissioner Gary Bettman pens a letter to Arizona state legislature stating that Coyotes cannot remain at current arena in Phoenix suburb of Glendale

— MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suggests league will look into reducing TV commercial time between innings

— ESPN to slash on-air jobs for second time in fewer than two years, prompting fears the live sports TV model is crumbling

— MLS TV ratings down on Fox Sports properties in blowout Friday night opener

— New York Knicks draw criticism for “Quiet Night” NBA game in which first half of game had no music, video or in-game entertainment inside Madison Square Garden

Plus, Geoff discusses the Arizona Coyotes arena situation and whether the possibility of that team relocating should have an impact on Seattle’s ongoing arena process.