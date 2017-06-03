Zunino showed his power and patience in his three hits and the Mariners rolled to a 9-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

It was a night that provided the Mariners and Mike Zunino hope for something more than what’s been. It was a performance that showcased all that the talented catcher could be and still might be in a Mariners uniform. It was verification of the decision not to give up on Zunino when almost everyone else said to discard the former No. 3 overall draft pick as another bust in a series of first-round failures.

Zunino might never have another performance like Saturday night in the Mariners’ 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Safeco Field.

How often does a three-hit, seven RBI night, including a monumental grand slam, come along in a career?

“It’s a great night for Z,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “I’m really happy for him and all the work he’s put in.”

But it goes beyond one colossal game. It wasn’t so much the sum of the performance that matters to the Mariners. It’s the individual aspects of each of the hits and what they represented in Zunino’s three-season fight to find an approach and a swing to believe in and the results to match the tireless effort he’s put into it.

“It’s growing every day,” Zunino said. “It’s a process.”

Ask any player or coach about Zunino’s work ethic, commitment to the team and wanting to win, it is unquestioned.

“That kid works,” said third baseman Kyle Seager. “He works extremely hard. He’s battled. There’s been a lot of adversity. You get taken that high, there are so much expectations put on you. There’s so much thrown at you. The way he’s handled everything. The ways he’s handled the ups and downs, it’s been pretty impressive.”

And yet, more has been needed from him, specifically at the plate, which is why he started last season at Class AAA Tacoma for a reconstruction of his swing, approach and development plan and was sent there again early this season for a brief reset to some early struggles.

He even came back with the “Zunino rules” as part of that checklist to get better. The Mariners know that if he can find a modicum of consistency at the plate, all of their patience will have been rewarded.

“I have an idea of what I want to try to accomplish,” he said. “I can go into the cage every day and make sure that’s good before I go out to the field. There’s a level of confidence, and that’s much needed. Now I can look for my pitch and attack it. I don’t have to worry about where my body is or doing anything like that. It’s just nice to step in the box and feel like you can hit.”

Obviously, his first grand slam in the fifth inning that turned the game into a rout will be the highlight everyone talks about. But the terrifying and salivating power that Zunino exhibited to clear the bases with one violent lash was a sign of his freakish strength.

To that point, Zunino had already driven in three runs off Rays starter Alex Cobb.

In the fifth with Seattle up 4-1, Danny Valencia led off with his third single of the night, Taylor Motter drew a walk and Jarrod Dyson put down a perfect bunt that catcher Derek Norris couldn’t make a play on to load the bases.

Zunino stepped to the plate, having ambushed first pitches from Cobb in his previous two at-bats.

There would be no first-pitch magic. Zunino swung through a split-finger fastball for strike one and fouled off another to get down 0-2. A strikeout loomed.

But Zunino wouldn’t get himself out on a fastball away, refusing to swing at it. Cobb went back to the split-finger again on the 1-2 pitch, and Zunino was ready.

He crushed the pitch on the inside half of the plate, sending a towering shot to left. When it finally landed, it was in the second row of bleachers from the top of the upper deck in left.

“I didn’t try to do too much,” he said. “Not trying to muscle up helps. Sometimes it just happens.”

MLB Statcast measured the ball to have a 111 mph exit velocity and travel an estimated 441 feet.

But the two other hits by Zunino shouldn’t be overlooked, either, because they represented signs of his growth.

With two outs in the second and the Mariners leading 1-0, Zunino came to the plate with runners on first and third. Cobb threw a first-pitch fastball on the outside half of the plate. Instead of trying to pull it and possibly rolling over, Zunino went with the pitch and punished a line drive to deep right-center to score both runs. It’s an area of the field that Zunino often neglects, but could be key to avoiding longer slumps.

In the fourth, Zunino came up with runners on second and third with one out. From a situational-hitting standpoint, he’d been abysmal the last two seasons. But Zunino sat on a first-pitch curveball up in the zone and put a controlled swing on it for an RBI single into left field.