Zach Shank hit a pinch-hit grand slam as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the host El Paso Chihuahuas 11-8 Friday night in Pacific Coast League action.

D.J. Peterson also homered for the Rainiers (9-6). Daniel Vogelbach, Dario Pizzano and Tyler Smith each had two hits, and Boog Powell scored three runs.

Steve Cishek worked two-thirds of an inning for Tacoma in his first rehab outing. He allowed one hit and walked two.