COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Second baseman Gordon Beckham hit a two-out home run in the 10th inning to give the Tacoma Rainiers a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Friday in Pacific Coast League baseball.
Tacoma starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio had a solid outing. In 52/3 innings, he gave up four hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts. He threw 109 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Gaviglio has started 11 games for the Mariners this year and has a 3-5 record.
Indians 5, AquaSox 0
Everett was held to just two singles in the loss
