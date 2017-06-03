Preston Tucker drove in the game-ending run with a single against the Rainiers.
Preston Tucker hit a walkoff single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Fresno Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday night.
Tucker scored Alejandro Garcia, who singled, with the winning run.
Derek Fisher’s double in the sixth gave Fresno a 1-0 lead.
Tacoma tied the score in the seventh on Tuffy Gosewisch’s ground-rule double to center, scoring D.J. Peterson.
Fresno took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh when Fisher singled in Tyler White.
Zach Shank tied it for the Rainiers with a double to left that scored Ryan Jackson.
