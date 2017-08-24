Rico Noel had three hits and scored two runs and David Martinez struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 10-1.

FRESNO, Calif. — Rico Noel had three hits and scored two runs and David Martinez struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 10-1 on Thursday in a Pacific Coast League game.

Christian Bergman (9-4) went 12/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits for the Rainiers (64-67). Mike Marjama hit a solo homer.

Vancouver 3, at Everett 1

Chris Torres hit a solo homer in the ninth inning for the AquaSox (31-36).