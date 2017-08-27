The Tacoma Rainiers dropped their series finale against the Fresno Grizzlies 6-3 Sunday night at Chukchansi Park.

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach had three hits for the Rainiers, while center fielder Zach Shank and third baseman Danny Muno had two hits each for Tacoma in the Pacific Coast League game.

Rainiers starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio (3-6) allowed five runs on five hits in 42/3 innings. He walked two and struck out eight.

The Rainiers host Salt Lake at 7:05 p.m. Monday to open their final homestand of the season.

At Everett 3, Eugene 1

The AquaSox scored all of their runs in the third inning of the Northwest League game against the Emeralds. Manny Pazos drove in two runs with a triple.