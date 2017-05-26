Colin Moran hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Fresno Grizzlies to an 8-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday at Cheney Stadium.

The home run by Moran scored Derek Fisher. Later in the inning, Fresno added an insurance run when Reid Brignac scored on a double by Jon Kemmer.

Tacoma attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when D.J. Peterson hit an RBI single and then scored on a double-play ground out by Steve Baron. However, Reymin Guduan struck out Leonys Martin with a runner on third to end the game for his first save of the season.

Daniel Vogelbach, Danny Muno and Zach Shank each had three hits for Tacoma (29-18).