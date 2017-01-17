Former Mariners' team president passes away.

Dan O’Brien, who served as the Mariners’ team president from 1979-1980 and later general manager, died Monday at age 87.

Current Mariners president Kevin Mather issued a statement on O’Brien’s death.

“On behalf of the Seattle Mariners organization, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dan O’Brien,” Mather said. “He was a true gentleman who loved the game of baseball at all levels and served it well for over 45 years.”

Besides his president duties, O’Brien served as the team’s general manager from 1981-1983. He was also instrumental in the Mariners landing the 1979 Major League Baseball All-Star game at the Kingdome.

“Our best wishes are with Dan’s wife Mary Ann, his son Dan Jr., who worked for the Mariners in the inaugural season 1977, his daughter Lori, and his many friends in the baseball world,” Mather said.

O’Brien’s career as an MLB executive began in 1973 with the Texas Rangers as a vice president. He later took over GM duties in the season and held that post until 1978 before being hired by the Mariners. After leaving the Mariners in 1984, he resurfaced with the Indians two years later in 1986. O’Brien later became the Angels general manager in 1991 and worked three seasons before being replaced by Whitey Herzog.