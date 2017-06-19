Monday marked the first game at Safeco Field for Lloyd McClendon since he was fired as manager of the Mariners following the 2015 season.

If Lloyd McClendon has any bitterness about his firing as the manager of the Mariners following the 2015 season he isn’t letting on.

Monday marked the first game back at Safeco Field for McClendon — now the hitting coach for the Detroit Tigers — since he was let go by Seattle after the team named Jerry DiPoto as general manager and cleaned house following a 76-86 record in 2015.

That came after McClendon led Seattle on a fast finish in his initial season in 2014 in which the Mariners were still in the hunt for a playoff spot on the final day of the season, eventually finishing 87-75

Asked if being back gave him any renewed thoughts on his dismissal McClendon said “no, none that I really want to share. I will say this, that I enjoyed my time here. I thought I had a staff that did a hell of a job and gave it their all on a daily basis and that the fans enjoyed it somewhat.’’

McClendon was hired by Seattle after having been part of Detroit’s staff since 2006, and he returned to the Tigers’ organization after his firing, spending last season as manager of Class AAA Toledo.

“It was seamless, obviously,’’ he said of rejoining the Tigers. “I have been part of that organization for quite some time and having the opportunity to go back was nice and it’s been a fun ride. Enjoyed my time in Toledo and it’s nice to be back in the big leagues.’’

The Seattle job was the second time McClendon had been a manager, also holding that same position with Pittsburgh from 2001-05.

Now 58, he said he’s hoping for one more shot.

“Yeah I’m like a lot of guys,’’ he said. “I want to manage again. Hopefully that opportunity arises at some point.’’

The Mariners played in Detroit in April, so McClendon met the former players of his who remain with the team then.

“They played their tails off for me and gave me everything they had every day and as a manager that’s all you can ask for,’’ he said.

Also on Detroit’s staff is former Mariner Omar Vizquel, in his fourth season as the Tigers’ first base coach.