Down 1-0, Seattle scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 7-4 win over the Indians. Leonys Martin had three hits, including a pair of doubles, to lead the offensive attack that featured 14 hits.

Mariners 7 , Indians 4 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

Lefty Drew Smyly made his first start of the Cactus League and his first appearance with the Mariners in an organized game. Smyly looked sharp, using all of his pitches and showing better than expected command with his offspeed pitches despite the dry air of Arizona. He worked a quick 1-2-3 first inning that featured a striekout of leadoff hitter Tyler Naquin. After striking out Edwin Encarnacion to start the second inning, he issued a one-out walk to Yan Gomes. But he got Bradley Zimmer to fly out and catcher Mike Zunino threw out Gomes trying to steal to end the inning.

Relievers Edwin Diaz and Thyago Vieira looked strong in their one-inning appearances. Both hard throwers, their fastballs checked in at speeds of 98-plus.

“Very good, very crisp, (Diaz) got right after it,” manager Scott Servais said. “He threw three or four changeups today, which is something he wanted to work on this spring. And that looked very good. But we just don’t want him to forget what got him here. That’s the bread and butter, which is the fastball and slider.”

Vieira hit 100 mph. Both players allowed a baserunner on two-out hits, but didn’t allow a run. Vieira struggled a little with fastball command and was forced to dial back some of the velocity to throw strikes behind in the count.

“You can see what kind of arm he has and the presence he has on the mound,” Servais said. “He’s a scary dude to step in against.”

Down 1-0 after the third inning, the Mariners broke open the game in the sixth, scoring five runs. Tyler O’Neill and Leonys Martin each had RBI doubles, while Zach Shank had a two-run single and Boog Powell added a RBI bunt single.

Guillermo Heredia continued his torrid hitting with a pinch hit RBI double. Heredia is now 6-for-11 in Cactus League play with four doubles, a triple and five RBI.

The Mariners had 14 hits in the game. Seattle improves to 3-1 in Cactus League play.

Player of the game

Leonys Martin has tweaked his stance and swing this offseason and he saw some results from the changes on Wednesday. Martin went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI. Martin hit both of his doubles to right field — both solid line drives. His single was a groundball to the left side that Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor gloved but had no chance of getting the speedy Martin at first.

Quotable

“Some good things offensively today. It was nice to see Leonys Martin break out, some really good at-bats. Daniel Vogelbach had a nice situational at-bat, moving the guy over in the inning when we were down. Things like that where we find out what guys can do. Now is the time to do that.”

Highlights

On Tap

The Mariners will be back at Peoria Stadium on Thursday to hopes the Milwaukee Brewers. Left-hander Ariel Miranda will make his second start of the Cactus League for Seattle. Milwaukee will go with veteran right-hander Matt Garza. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. (PT) The game will not be televised. There will be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 AM and www.mariners.com