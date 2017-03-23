The Mariners ace looked sharp, allowing just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts in his last long outing of the spring.

Mariners 9 , Giants 2 at Scottsdale Stadium

Notable

Huey Lewis may have spent an inning coaching first base Thursday in Scottsdale as the Mariners took on the Giants. But the real news for the Mariners was the performance of pitcher Felix Hernandez, who could hardly have looked better in his final extended outing of the spring, a six-inning, one-hit performance that led Seattle to a 9-2 win.

The game was also his first for the Mariners since March 5 as he had spent the interim period with Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

“Hadn’t seen him in a while,’’ said manager Scott Servais. “He looked really good tonight.’’

Hernandez, in fact, retired 18 of the 19 hitters he faced while striking out five and walking none.

“Good rhythm,’’ Hernandez said.

The efficiency is what Hernandez liked the most on a night when the only caveat is that the Giants’ lineup didn’t feature many regulars.

“It’s real important,’’ Hernandez said. “Sometimes I’m trying to be too nasty, then I get in trouble — 3-2, pitch counts get up. But today I was trying to pitch to contact, be around the zone. And soft contact, too. Was really good.’’

Said Servais: “He threw the ball really well. Great to see. Good curveball, moved the fastball around, elevated it when he needed to and he’s always got the good change. So he’s in a good spot right now.’’

Hernandez said he will likely go just three innings in his next outing, which would be his last of the spring, before tapering down to be ready to start Opening Day on April 3 in Houston.

Hernandez retired the first 11 batters he faced before Jarrett Parker lined a double down the third-base line on a 3-2 pitch. Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager was shaded almost to where the shortstop usually plays, creating a big hole for the left-handed Parker, who poked it down the line.

Hernandez strike out five of the first 11 batters he faced and allowed only two balls out of the infield until Parker’s hit in what was his first appearance of any kind since he threw five shutout innings for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic against Team USA on March 15.

The back-to-back shutout performances have Hernandez convinced he’s where he wants to be heading into the regular season.

“Today was the same thing (as the WBC game),’’ he said. “Good mechanically, good pitches around the zone, trying to finish hitters. Was really good.’’

Hernandez can only hope the run support he received might also be a harbinger of things to come as he left with a 7-0 lead.

The Mariners batted around in the second to score four runs on five hits — four singles and a lead-off ground-rule double by Mike Zunino. Three straight run-scoring singles — one by Seager, who went 2-3 and also had a walk — broke the game open.

Seattle added three more in the fifth, the key blow a two-run single by Taylor Motter that made it 7-0.

The Mariners were 7-15 batting with runners in scoring position through the first five innings.

Ben Gamel added a two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-0.

Player of the game

Hernandez had it all going in a spring performance that added to the optimism that he may be ready for a bounceback season after going 11-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 2016.

Quotable

“He went after them. Had a few 3-2 counts but he made the pitches, like he has a tendency to do. Much more on the attack mode and nice to see him use the fastball the way he did. He’s got so many weapons and he likes striking them out, like every pitcher does. But sometimes being more efficient helps out to get him deeper in games,’’ Servais on Hernandez being aggressive in going after hitters against the Giants.

On Tap

The Mariners will play split-squad games against Kansas City and the Angels. The game against the Royals is in Peoria with Hisashi Iwakuma getting the start. James Paxton was originally scheduled to start but has been dealing with a head cold and was scratched on Thursday afternoon. Ariel Miranda will start the night game against the Angels. Paxton will likely pitch on Saturday with Servais saying moving him back a day shouldn’t impact the starting rotation.