TACOMA — Felix Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as the Tacoma Rainiers blanked the Salt Lake Bees 2-0 Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Hernandez (2-0), in his latest rehab start, allowed four hits, walked none and struck out eight. Four other pitchers helped complete the shutout, with Jean Machi getting three outs in the ninth inning for his ninth save.

Zach Shank doubled home Leonys Martin in the first inning for Tacoma (36-31). In the fifth, Tuffy Gosewisch had a run-scoring single.

Hillsboro 12, at Everett 4

Joseph Rosa and Joe Venturino homered for the AquaSox (1-2).