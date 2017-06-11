Mariners' ace takes important step toward returning to Seattle rotation.
Felix Hernandez on Sunday took an important step toward returning to the Mariners’ rotation.
Hernandez, on the disabled list since April 26 with right shoulder bursitis, retired the first 14 batters he faced in his second rehab start for the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon.
His final line: five innings, one hit, one run, one walk and five strikeouts.
That’s a significant improvement from Hernandez’s first rehab start for Tacoma last week, when he allowed five runs (including a grand slam) in just two innings of work.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- Why many Seattle NBA fans prefer Sodo arena project over KeyArena rebuild
Hernandez is scheduled to make a third rehab start before returning to the Mariners’ rotation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.