It will be a brand-new face on the mound for the Mariners on Thursday night, with right-hander Andrew Moore set to make his major-league debut as Seattle goes for a four-game series sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

Come Friday night, a familiar figure will finally be back on the mound for the Mariners. Felix Hernandez, on the disabled list since April 26 with bursitis in his right shoulder, is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against the Houston Astros.

“I’m really looking forward to it — he’s looking forward to it,” manager Scott Servais said of Hernandez’s return. “The extra rehab start we gave him (in Tacoma) was absolutely in my mind the right thing to do, to make sure he’s completely (ready). … He should be able to go out there and compete, and we’ll let him go as long as he can go and, again, keep us in the game and give us a chance.”

That the Mariners (37-37) have climbed back to .500 with their rotation in shambles for much of the season is no small thing.

“Felix pitches with a lot of emotion, and the adrenaline will be up tomorrow night. He’s anxious to get back out there and help the team,” Servais said. “Somehow, we’ve managed to stay afloat through all the injuries, and hoping we get to the point where we’re at around the .500 mark when you start getting everyone healthy. I think we’ve accomplished a lot to that point, to still be afloat. (But) there’s a lot of work to be done.”