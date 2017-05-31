Felix Hernandez will throw a simulated game on either Friday or Saturday and will then head out for a rehab assignment.

Mariners starter Felix Hernandez is closer to returning, manager Scott Servais said.

Hernandez, who hasn’t pitched in more than a month, will likely throw a few innings in a simulated game on Friday or Saturday. If that goes well, Hernandez will make at least one minor-league rehab start, although Servais said “most likely two will be the right amount.”

That means Hernandez is about two weeks away from returning to the Mariners’ rotation.

Hernandez threw a bullpen session and Servais said the reports were “better than I was expecting.”

Haniger also nearing return: Right fielder Mitch Haniger could begin his own rehab assignment as early as Monday, Servais said.

Haniger, who hasn’t played in more than a month because of a strained oblique, should take batting practice this weekend, which puts him on track to begin a rehab assignment Monday.