Felix Hernandez will throw a simulated game on either Friday or Saturday and will then head out for a rehab assignment.
Mariners starter Felix Hernandez is closer to returning, manager Scott Servais said.
Hernandez, who hasn’t pitched in more than a month, will likely throw a few innings in a simulated game on Friday or Saturday. If that goes well, Hernandez will make at least one minor-league rehab start, although Servais said “most likely two will be the right amount.”
That means Hernandez is about two weeks away from returning to the Mariners’ rotation.
Hernandez threw a bullpen session and Servais said the reports were “better than I was expecting.”
Haniger also nearing return: Right fielder Mitch Haniger could begin his own rehab assignment as early as Monday, Servais said.
Haniger, who hasn’t played in more than a month because of a strained oblique, should take batting practice this weekend, which puts him on track to begin a rehab assignment Monday.
