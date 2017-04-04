Hernandez left Monday's game in the fifth inning with groin tightness

HOUSTON — The manager was hesitantly optimistic. The pitcher had no doubts.

Two conversations, two very different outlooks for the upcoming start for Felix Hernandez on Saturday in Anaheim against the Angels.

Before Tuesday’s game in Houston, manager Scott Servais would make no definitive assertions that his No. 1 starter would take the mound in his next turn. Less than 24 hours before, Hernandez was removed from Monday’s season opener after five innings and 65 pitches with groin tightness. He arrived early to Minute Maid Park to get checked out by head athletic trainer Rick Griffin and receive treatment.

“Rick tested him on it today and they are going to do some more treatment on it and see how he feels later on today,” Servais said. “I’m hoping he can make his next start. What Rick is telling me is that we just have to wait and see when he gets out and starts moving around a little bit today. He does feel it a little today. I’m still hopeful he makes his next start, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Hernandez wandered into the clubhouse a little later, listening to music and fresh off some treatment. Much like after Monday’s game, he was adamant that he would make his next start.

“I’m fine,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”

The groin issue started after he was late covering first on a groundball to the right side in the fourth inning. While Hernandez still got the out at first, thanks in large part to a very nice toss from first baseman Danny Valencia, the sprint to the bag caused his groin to grab and tighten. He pitched one more inning, but the groin was become an issue.

“I wasn’t pushing too much, ” he said.

Hernandez said he felt fine when he woke up, but the tightness returned “when I have to move quick.”

The plan is for Hernandez is to continue to receive treatment and to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday to test the groin. But he reiterated that he will pitch make his next start.

“I’ll be fine,” he said. “A little tape, a little wrap and I’ll be ready to go.”

Later in the afternoon, general manager Jerry Dipoto proved to be almost as decisive as Hernandez.

“I actually just sat down there with Rick and Scott and our interpretation from last night stands, we’re pretty confident that he’s going to take his next start,” he said. “Felix feels good. He went out and did his pregame work and felt perfectly good about it. Precautionary measure removing him from last night’s game, which I think is the right thing to do. Right now, we anticipate him making his next start and there’s no reason to really doubt that it’s going to happen at this point.”