A few numbers …

Over the last six home games — all losses — the Mariners are averaging 2.3 runs per game, batting .205 (40-for-195) with 58 strikeouts, 41 runners left on base and batting .167 (7-for-42) with runners in scoring position.

How bad is it?

From the postgame notes: The Mariners have gone back-to-back games without an extra-base hit for the first time since Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 2013…the Mariners have 2 extra-base hits (1 double and 1 home run) in their last 4 games.

Felix Hernandez postgame video

Felix wasn’t very sharp. After giving up a second homer — a mammoth blast to Mike Moustakas — he seemed to really nibble on the outskirts of the strikezone trying avoid contact. The Royals are aggressive but they also could sniff out what he was trying to do — he’s done it a lot the last few seasons — and they forced him back into the strikezone.

Highlights

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Royals manager Ned Yost

On Moustakas lately: “Been amazing to watch. I mean, to get on a hot streak like this, especially a homer streak like he has. From the side to see him hit that curve ball the way he did, it was a pretty big breaking curve ball. I mean, just boom. He’s just been on one of those streaks where you just ride it as long as you can, and it’s been really, really fun to watch.”

On Moustakas adding another dimension to the offense with HR production: “Yeah, no doubt. Like I said he’s having a special year. I mean, but our whole offense has increased in the home run production department, so you feel real good about being able to put runs on the board with one swing, quick strike. Up and down the lineup we feel capable of doing that.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

The Mariners have lost 6 straight games on the 4th of July and are now 16-23 all-time on Independence Day.

Seattle is now 9-19 in the second game of series this season.

Jean Segura (4×5, R) tallied his 3rd 4-hit game of the season, which ranks T3rd-most in the American League (also: Corey Dickerson-TB)…also marked Segura’s 24th multi-hit game of the season, 3rd-most on the club, trailing Ben Gamel (25) and Nelson Cruz (25).

Is batting .346 (18×52) with 8 runs, 3 doubles, 1 home run and 5 RBI in 12 games since being activated from the disabled list on June 21.

Felix Hernandez recorded his 2,300th career strikeout with a strikeout of Jorge Bonifacio in the top of the 3rd inning, becoming the 50th pitcher in Major League history to reach that milestone.

Tallied 5 strikeouts today to bring his career total to 2,302, one shy of matching Juan Marichal (2,303) for 49th-most in ML history.

Nelson Cruz (2×2, 2 RBI, BB, HBP) has reached 60 RBI prior to the All-Star Break for the 3rd time in his career (also: 2014 w/BAL: 74 RBI and 2013 w/TEX: 69 RBI).

Tallied his 25th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Ben Gamel for the club lead.

Danny Valencia (1×4, R) has hit safely in 7-of-his-last-9 games (6/22-c), batting .424 (14×33) with 5 runs, 1 double, 1 home run and 3 RBI during that span.

Dating back to April 25, Valencia is batting .315 (67×213) with 31 runs, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 36 RBI in his last 58 games.

The Mariners are the 1st American League team, 4th Major League team (also: Arizona, Colorado and Washington), to have multiple players with at least 60 RBI apiece this season (Nelson Cruz, 61, and Robinson Canó, 60).

Marks the 8th season in franchise history that the Mariners have had 2-or-more players with 60 RBI each prior to the All-Star Break and the first since 2003…the Mariners duo of Cruz and Cano joins the clubs from 1979 (Bruce Bochte and Willie Horton), 1996 (Jay Buhner, Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Alex Rodriguez), 1997 (Buhner, Griffey and Martinez), 1998 (Griffey, Rodriguez and David Segui), 2000 (Martinez, John Olerud and Rodriguez), 2001 (Bret Boone and Martinez) and 2003 (Boone and Martinez).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS:

The Royals improved to 17-6 over their last 22 games (6/10-current), including going 10-3 on the road during this stretch.

The Royals has won the first 2 games of the series vs. Seattle, picking up their first series win at Safeco Field since taking 2-of-3 games on June 22-24, 2015.

Danny Duffy was reinstated from the 10-day DL making his first start since 5/28 vs CLE… Today he pitching 5.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Is now 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA vs the Mariners in seven career outings (5 starts).

Whit Merrifield currently has a 9-game hitting streak (6/27-current), batting .289 (12×38) with 5 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 3 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

Merrifield hit his 7th home run of the season (last: 5/29 vs. DET), but his first career leadoff home run.

Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to 11 games (6/24-current), batting .395 (17×43) with 7 runs scored, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 4 walks.

Hosmer recorded his 28th multi-hit game of the season, including 1 in each of his last 3 games (7/2-current)…marks the 20th time in his career to record 3 consecutive multi-hit contests, including the 4th time this season (also: 5/3-5/5, 5/19-21, 6/9-11, 7/2-current).

Mike Moustakas has hit safely in his last 8 games (6/27-current), batting .281 (9×32) with 7 runs scored, 1 doubles, 5 home runs, 6 RBI and 1 walk.

Moustakas hit his 24th home run of the season (last: 7/3 at SEA )…marks that most home runs hit by a Royals player in franchise history (previous: 22, Jermaine Dye in 2000)…prior to this season the most home runs Moustakas has hit before the All-Star break was 15 set in 2002.

Marks the 4th time this season Moustakas has homered in back-to-back games: April 14-15 vs. LAA, May 26-27 at CLE, June 30-July 1 vs. CLE & July 3-current vs. SEA.

Moustakas has hit 8 home run in his last 19 games (6/11-current), including 5 in his last 7 games (6/28-current).

Moustakas has hit 14 of his 24 home runs on the road.



Boxscore