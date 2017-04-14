Postgame notes, highlights, boxscore and video of Felix Hernandez discussing his outing on Friday night.

From Brooks Baseball …

Here’s a look at Felix Hernandez’s overall pitches tonight.

Call this Felix 2.0 — more efficient, early contact, flooding the strike zone and not walking hitters. He has yet to walk a batter in three starts. Manager Scott Servais called it maturity in Hernandez not trying to strike everyone out, particularly with a large King’s Court chanting for them. Will it last?

From the opposing clubhouse: Rangers manager Jeff Bannister

On what he saw from Felix Hernandez: “A little different than what he’s shown this season, a lot more fastballs. He came out challenging our guys in off the plate, really tried to stay in on their hands so that he could use his secondary stuff, very savvy pitcher.”

On evaluating Martin Perez’s performance: “I would say it was more grindy than anything else, tough finding the range early, a number of three-ball counts early. When he found the range he was able to throw enough strikes to get outs. He did give up the one home run to Cruz, a 3-2 pitch — fastball out over the plate.”

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Felix Hernandez recorded his 117th career start of at least 7.0 innings pitched while allowing 1 run or fewer, most in the Majors since his debut in 2005…during that span, he ranks ahead of Clayton Kershaw (92), Cole Hamels (91), Justin Verlander (87), CC Sabathia (81) and Jon Lester (81).

Recorded his 3rd consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings pitched and 0 walks, the longest such streak of his career (previous: 2, 6x, last: 8/11-16/2014)…his 3 consecutive starts of 5.0+ inning and 0 walks is tied for the longest such streak to start the season in club history (also: Cliff Lee, 4/30-5/11/2010) and is tied for the 4th-longest such streak overall in club history (also: 9x, last: Blake Beavan (9/9-22/2011).

Recorded his 242nd career quality start, 4th-most among active pitchers behind CC Sabathia (291), Bartolo Colon (290) and John Lackey (257)…his 242 career quality starts are most in Mariners history (Jamie Moyer, 188).

Is 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA (10 ER, 35.0 IP) with 31 strikeouts and 11 walks in his last 5 starts vs. the Rangers at Safeco Field (4/18/2015-c).

Mitch Haniger (2×4, RBI) has hit safely in 8 consecutive games (4/6-c), batting .344 (11×32) with 8 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 7 RBI during that span.

Nelson Cruz (1×3, BB, RBI, R) recorded his 800th career RBI with a solo home run in the 4th inning

Hit his 3rd career home run vs. Martin Perez…overall is 6-for-12 (.500) with 1 double, 3 home runs, 4 RBI and 2 walks in his career vs. Perez.

Jarrod Dyson (2×3, R) has reached base safely (via hit, walk or hit by pitch) in 9 consecutive games (4/4-c).

Kyle Seager (2×3, BB) has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (4/8-c), batting .350 (7×20) with 2 runs, 2 doubles and 3 RBI during that span.

Recorded the 34th multi-hit game of his career against Texas (Last: 9/8/2016 vs. TEX).

Edwin Díaz recorded his 20th career save in his 53rd career appearance…his 20 saves are 3rd-most in club history in a pitcher’s first 53 career games with Seattle, trailing Kazuhiro Sasaki (29 SV) and Mike Schooler (22 SV).

Recorded his 22nd career outing of 1.0 inning pitched and at least 2 strikeouts, T13th-most in the Majors since the start of the 2016 season (also: Koji Uehara, A.J. Ramos, Jason Grilli and Tyler Clippard).

The Mariners won their first one-run game of the season…are now 1-3 (.250) in one-run games…led the Majors in one-run games last season (60/ 30-30).

The Mariners turned their 18th double play of the season.

TEXAS RANGERS:

Joey Gallo (1×3, 2B) has reached base via a hit or walk in 9 of his 10 games this season.

Nomar Mazara (1×4, RBI) recorded his 12th RBI of the season.

Came into the game T2nd most RBIs in the AL.

Martin Perez is now 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA (23 ER, 67.2 IP) with 44 strikeouts and 27 walks in 13 career games (11 starts) vs. Seattle.

The Rangers failed to hit a home run for the first time in 2017.

