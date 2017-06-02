Hernandez is scheduled to make a rehab start with Class AAA Tacoma on June 6.

Felix Hernandez was back on the mound at Safeco Field on Friday. And while it wasn’t a regulation Major League game and there was no King’s Court or fans chanting for strikeouts, it was still a happy sight for a large group of Mariners’ staff and players that gathered around the batting cage to watch their ace throw a two-inning simulated game.

“The King must be on the mound because all these people are out here,” said Jarrod Dyson as he emerged from the clubhouse.

It was the latest step in Hernandez’s recovery from right shoulder bursitis that landed him on the disabled list on April 26.

“I felt great,” he said. “I’m happy with it. I threw everything. I would’ve thrown the resin bag because I can.”

Manager Scott Servais was a little more reserved in his assessment. He watched with general manager Jerry Dipoto and several coaches.

“It was okay,” he said. “There’s still a little rust to kick off. But it was about what I expected. He’s still got a ways to go. But it didn’t look like his arm was bothering him.”

Hernandez pitched to Carlos Ruiz, Boog Powell and Mitch Haniger. Only Ruiz and Powell took swings while Haniger, who is recovering from a strained oblique, got in the cage to track pitches and see live pitching. The presence of live hitters helped Hernandez push the intensity level compared to his recent bullpen sessions.

“It was different,” he said. “You have a little more focus and you have to be around the plate. When a hitter is at the plate, you have to be a little bit better.”

The preliminary plan is for Hernandez to throw the first of two rehab starts before returning to the rotation. Hernandez is scheduled to pitch Tuesday, June 6 for Class AAA Tacoma at Cheney Stadium. He’ll throw roughly four innings and then six in his next.