Felix Hernandez exited his opening-day start against the Astros on Monday with groin tightness, the club announced, after coming up limping covering a play at first base the inning prior.

He expects to make his next start.

Felix Hernandez says he'll make his next start. Said the groin tightened up after the fifth — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 4, 2017

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick grounded a ball to first baseman Danny Valencia, who tossed it to Hernandez covering first for the second out of the fourth inning. But Hernandez limped back to the mound before getting check on by manager Scott Servais and trainer Rick Griffin.

Felix was late on the cover of first and then comes up limping after the play. Trainer on the field — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 4, 2017

He remained in the game to finish the inning and retired Houston 1-2-3 in the fifth, but pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre and Griffin were seen speaking with a visibly disappointed Hernandez in the dugout between frames.

Nick Vincent replaced Hernandez to start the sixth inning.

Hernandez allowed a pair of home runs over five innings — the Astros’ only two hits against him — and struck out six, including George Springer, the final batter he faced.