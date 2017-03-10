Some baseball talk with one of the best writers and analysts in baseball.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast is back with a new guest — Jeff Sullivan of Fangraphs. The excellent writer and baseball analyst and creator of Lookout Landing joins the show to discuss the Mariners, what to expect from Felix Hernandez in 2017 and beyond, the unhittable fastball of Nick Vincent, his love of Scott Spiezio and more.