Previewing the Astros -- the team that has been picked by most to win the American League West
HOUSTON — With the Mariners set to open to the 2017 season on Monday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, it was a good time to preview a Houston team that has been picked by most analysts to win the American League West.
Jake Kaplan — Astros beat writer for the Houston Chronicle — joins Ryan Divish to discuss an Astros team that has division title expectations, a roster that added veterans Carlos Beltran, Josh Reddick, Bryan McCann and Nori Aoki, a starting rotation that has plenty of question marks, a solid bullpen and a hitter that terrorizes the Mariners in Jose Altuve.
If you aren’t following Jake on Twitter, you should.
