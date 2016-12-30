It's the third installment of the Extra Innings podcast featuring interviews with Larry Stone and Mariners manager Scott Servais.

It’s episode No. 3 of the Extra Innings podcast. This week’s show features the “Spelling with Stoney” segment with columnist Larry Stone as well as some more talk about the upward trending vote status of Edgar Martinez.

But the big interview is with Mariners’ manager Scott Servais, who joined me on Sports Radio KJR on Thursday. We were able to add that interview to the podcast. Servais talked about the 2016 season, the ups and downs and what he learned and what he was proud of. The discussion moved to 2017 with the topics of Jean Segura, playing rookies like Daniel Vogelbach, Mitch Haniger and Ben Gamel, the efficiency or lack thereof for Nathan Karns and handling Danny Valencia.

Big thanks to Tacoma’s own Midnight Salvage Co. for providing the music for the show.