The decision to DFA Leonys Martin and call up Daniel Vogelbach and how will Taylor Motter be used going forward.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Extra Innings podcast is back after a brief hiatus. Beat writer Ryan Divish is joined by Larry Stone to discuss the Mariners roster moves on Sunday, specifically the designating of Leonys Martin for assignment, the call up of Daniel Vogelbach and the change in role for Danny Valencia. There is also discussion of Taylor Motter’s role going forward and memories of one-time Mariner and current Brewer, Eric Thames.

