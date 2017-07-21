Bonus audio of general manager Jerry Dipoto's media gathering, discussing the trade and other key topics.

Two times in seven days? The Extra Inning podcast is starting to find its rhythm in the starting rotation. This was more of a pop-up podcast following the news of the day that the Mariners had traded for right-handed reliever David Phelps of the Marlins in exchange for four minor league players. The best player of the quartet was 19-year-old outfielder Brayan Pena, who was rated as the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline.

Before Seattle’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees on Thursday, beat writer Ryan Divish and Larry Stone discuss the trade and ramifications of giving up prospects as well as the need for GM Jerry Dipoto to add a starting pitcher.

As a bonus, the audio of Dipoto’s press gathering (video and transcript are here) to discuss the trade, giving up prospects, the starting pitching trade market and the Mariners recent play is also in the podcast.

