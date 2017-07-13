Discussion of the All-Star game, the Mariners season up until the All-Star break and Felix Hernandez's finding his new mentality on the mound.

CHICAGO — After a lengthy stint on the disabled list, the Extra Innings Podcast has returned. Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussed all things Mariners and baseball for an All-Star break podcast that discussed the 2017 MLB All-Star game and the idea of the All-Star game coming back to Seattle.

The conversation then shifted to an analysis of the Mariners season leading into the All-Star break, talking about injuries, poor starting pitching and the overall offense.

Finally, the discussion turned to Felix Hernandez and the column that Larry wrote on what needs to happen for him going forward.