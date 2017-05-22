A look back and a look ahead on all things Mariners. Plus injury updates and possible roster moves that will be made on Tuesday

The Extra Innings podcast is back with an all new episode that was recorded late Sunday evening/early Monday morning. Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss a disappointing Mariners homestand that started with a series win over the A’s, followed by a an awful showing against the White Sox. Seattle dropped the final three games of the four-game series, getting outscored 25-3 in the process.

They also look at the upcoming road trip featuring three games in Washington D.C. vs. the Nationals, three games at Fenway Park vs. the Red Sox and two games at Coors Field against the Rockies is also discussed and predictions on the record.

Divish also breaks down the Mariners injury situations and provides updates for possible returns for players on the disabled list and the upcoming roster moves that will be made on Tuesday.

The podcast is available on Stitcher and iTunes

