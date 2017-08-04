Former Rainier Tyler O’Neill hurt his old club Friday night, hitting a homer in the Memphis Redbirds’ 5-4 victory over Tacoma in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Memphis scored three runs in the top of the fourth off Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio to take a 5-4 lead.

At Eugene 8, Everett 6

The Emeralds scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after Everett had scored three times in the top of the eighth to tie the score at 6-6 in a Northwest League game.