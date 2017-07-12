The AquaSox break open game with four-run sixth. Mariners’ top pick Evan White goes 3 for 4.

Brayan Hernandez hit a two-run triple to snap a tie in the sixth inning and the Everett AquaSox breezed to an 11-5 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday night.

Hernandez’s triple snapped a 5-5 tie and highlighted a four-run sixth inning for the AquaSox, who added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. They finished with 14 hits.

Every Everett batter had a hit and all but one scored at least one run. Evan White, the Mariners’ first-round pick last month, was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI.