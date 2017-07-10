The AquaSox hit three homers, including a two-run shot from Joseph Rosa, in a 9-5 victory.

Joseph Rosa and Evan White hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and the Everett AquaSox held on for a 9-5 victory over the visiting Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday night.

Rosa hit a two-run shot and White followed with a homer. Onil Pena also homered.

The Volcanoes scored three runs in the ninth.

Note

• Pawtucket’s Bryce Brentz hit 18 homers to seven for Tacoma’s Daniel Vogelbach in the final round of the Triple-A Home Run Derby at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.