The AquaSox hit three homers, including a two-run shot from Joseph Rosa, in a 9-5 victory.
Joseph Rosa and Evan White hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and the Everett AquaSox held on for a 9-5 victory over the visiting Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday night.
Rosa hit a two-run shot and White followed with a homer. Onil Pena also homered.
The Volcanoes scored three runs in the ninth.
Note
• Pawtucket’s Bryce Brentz hit 18 homers to seven for Tacoma’s Daniel Vogelbach in the final round of the Triple-A Home Run Derby at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.
