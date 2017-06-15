Relief pitcher Tyler Watson struck out seven of nine batters he faced.

At Everett Memorial Stadium, the AquaSox lost their Class A Northwest League season opener Thursday night, 10-3 to the visiting Hillsboro Hops in front of 2,399 fans.

Everett second baseman Joseph Rosa had a pair of hits, including a double, but starting pitcher Ryne Inman allowed three home runs, and six runs total, in his 41/3 innings. Left-handed reliever Tyler Watson followed and struck out seven of nine batters he faced.

The teams continue a five-game series through Monday.

El Paso 5, Tacoma 1

In El Paso, Texas, Rainiers pitcher Andrew Moore suffered his first loss of the season (3-1), allowing four runs in six innings of work with six strikeouts as Tacoma (35-30) failed to generate offense in the Pacific Coast League contest. Game-time temperature was 100 degrees.