Relief pitcher Tyler Watson struck out seven of nine batters he faced.
At Everett Memorial Stadium, the AquaSox lost their Class A Northwest League season opener Thursday night, 10-3 to the visiting Hillsboro Hops in front of 2,399 fans.
Everett second baseman Joseph Rosa had a pair of hits, including a double, but starting pitcher Ryne Inman allowed three home runs, and six runs total, in his 41/3 innings. Left-handed reliever Tyler Watson followed and struck out seven of nine batters he faced.
The teams continue a five-game series through Monday.
El Paso 5, Tacoma 1
In El Paso, Texas, Rainiers pitcher Andrew Moore suffered his first loss of the season (3-1), allowing four runs in six innings of work with six strikeouts as Tacoma (35-30) failed to generate offense in the Pacific Coast League contest. Game-time temperature was 100 degrees.
