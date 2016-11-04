The Chicago Cubs celebrated their first World Series title since 1908 with an estimated 5 million of their closest friends during a parade from Wrigley Field and a ceremony at Grant Park.

Team president Theo Epstein took a break from his “little bender” to praise the fans for their loyalty and his baseball-operations department that helped transform a 101-loss team during his first season in 2012 to the ultimate triumph in baseball.

Manager Joe Maddon addressed the throng covering the spacious park and said, “Welcome to Cubstock 2016.”

Pitcher Jon Lester, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, made a profane comment to the crowd: “How about this (stuff)? Sorry, kids.”

No apology was necessary when first baseman Anthony Rizzo waited until the end of the ceremony to deliver the game ball from the final out of Wednesday’s Game 7 in Cleveland to team chairman Tom Ricketts.

“This is part of history forever,” Rizzo said.

Notes

• The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Boston bench coach Torey Lovullo, 51, as manager to replace the fired Chip Hale.

“I’m excited to get to work with the staff and players to help lead this organization back to title contention,” said Lovullo, who played in 36 games for the Mariners in 1994 and had a .222 batting average.

Lovullo was Boston’s interim manager for the final 48 games of the 2015 season after John Farrell went on medical leave. The Red Sox were 28-20 in those games.

• Two days after they lost in the World Series, the Cleveland Indians picked up two future club options on manager Terry Francona, 57, who will be under contract through 2020. The team also exercised its $12 million option on slugger Carlos Santana, 30, for next season; he hit a career-high 34 homers this year.

• Kansas City exercised its $10 million option on All-Star closer Wade Davis, 31.

• John Orsino, a catcher-first baseman who played for San Francisco, Baltimore and Washington in the 1960s, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness. He was 78.