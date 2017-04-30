Independent sports journalism took another big hit last week as the changing consumption habits of television viewers caught up to ESPN. The network cut the jobs of about 100 on-air personalities and writers.

Inside sports business

Having gone from nearly 100 million subscribers five years ago to roughly 88 million nowadays, the network cut the jobs of about 100 on-air personalities and writers. Jay Crawford, Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Trent Dilfer and legal analyst Roger Cossack were some of the bigger names let go.

Here in Seattle, local resident and former Mariners outfielder Raul Ibanez was dismissed from his “Baseball Tonight” role while longtime features writer Jim Caple was also cut.

But while much of the focus has been on bigger-name TV stars axed, the truly major network celebrities like Stephen A. Smith aren’t going anyplace. Instead, it’s the more serious journalism that prides legwork over on-air shouting that took a hit, even if celebrity-worshipping audiences don’t much realize it or care.

That isn’t a shot at Smith, who once did plenty of solid journalism for The Philadelphia Inquirer and has moved on to TV hot takes. I’m not one of those begrudging Smith’s success, fame or paycheck, which would never have happened were he not well-versed and researched in his subject matter.

But ESPN’s cuts are about sticking with style over substance. Love him or hate him, Smith draws the eyeballs and pays the bills in ways solid digging, lengthy research and a well-crafted, objective story presentation won’t always manage.

No sport felt ESPN’s journalism ax more than baseball.

The network dropped Stark, one of the nation’s best baseball writers the past two decades. Caple, though a general features writer, was also known for turning out strong baseball stories on the Mariners and other teams nationally. So was ESPN’s Dodgers writer, Doug Padilla.

But what’s really turned heads is the network’s gutting of “Baseball Tonight” from a daily effort to a “Sunday Night Baseball” pregame show. It isn’t so much the celebrity ex-players cut loose — including Ibanez, Dallas Braden and Doug Glanville — nor the aforementioned Stark or ex-general manager Jim Bowden that represent the biggest affront to independent journalism.

No, it’s more the network’s decision to replace “Baseball Tonight” with MLB Network’s” Intentional Talk.” On the surface, both shows break down games and discuss issues that surround teams.

ESPN will save money on studio production costs by picking up the MLB Network show. Problem is, “Intentional Talk” is a show produced by a network owned by the very league ESPN is supposed to be covering.

And when the discussion turns serious, beyond balls and strikes, will we get independent commentary expected from a network not owned by leagues? Or, will we hear the league’s party line?

This isn’t as simple as saying this player or that one was dumb for getting arrested on a DUI charge. Even league-run networks manage that.

Things get more complicated with big-business issues.

Take new ballparks, for one.

Will league-run networks point out that independent economists universally agree there are virtually zero net gains for cities using significant public funds to build stadiums and arenas? Or will the on-air hosts stick to a league-mandated party line that such venues are the “economic engines that drive communities’’ and wax poetic about how a certain beloved team owner “deserves” local taxpayers putting up the bulk of his stadium’s cost?

It’s an important question. Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars per city could be riding on it.

There’s a lot more at stake with that issue and others than debating how “locked in’’ Robinson Cano looks this week.

But many fans won’t care.

Some just want their sports and don’t care much about the ideas or costs behind them. To them, journalism is something you get for free on the internet, even if the quality stuff often takes big money to produce.

Teams now have their own “beat writers” and “columnists” breaking happy news on their websites. They’ve formed regional sports networks so their own private TV reporters can chase after fellow-employee players breathlessly for quotes.

And starting Monday, you’ll get ESPN paying MLB’s TV arm to supply the network nightly baseball content that used to be funded independently.

ESPN didn’t invent this problem. But faced with “cord-cutting’’ TV viewers dropping cable for cheaper online streaming, the network cut jobs — and corners — to compensate for the financial losses. And hurt the journalism as a result.

Some will argue, not altogether wrongly, that ESPN and other media outlets living off teams and leagues as broadcast “partners’’ already compromised their journalistic integrity eons ago.

In the end, ESPN didn’t invent this journalistic issue; it’s merely a very big media entity perpetuating it.

And say what you will about ESPN, it’s giving viewers what they want.

Or, at least what they think they want. Just so long as nobody independent comes around to tell them otherwise.